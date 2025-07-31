Paradip: Paradip Port Authority (PPA) has achieved a historic milestone by clocking a record 50 Million Metric Tonne (MMT) cargo throughput within the first four months of the current financial year (FY 2025–26).

This feat marks the fastest 50 MMT ever handled in the port’s history, highlighting the port’s growing efficiency, enhanced infrastructure, and operational excellence.

The target was achieved four days ahead of the corresponding period last year.

According to Paradip Port sources, the remarkable performance is the result of strategic planning, sustained stakeholder support, and the dedicated efforts of Team PPA.

The key cargo segments have demonstrated robust growth with coal handling reaching 22.06 MMT, registering a 0.53 per cent increase over the same period last year.

PNN