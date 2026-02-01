Paradip: The Paradip Port Authority (PPA) Sunday said it has created a new record by handling 14.44 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in January this year, the highest-ever for the month.

The port surpassed its previous record of handling 14.32 MMT of cargo in January, 2024, an official statement issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

This record-breaking performance reinforces Paradip Port’s position as one of India’s leading major ports and reflects the steady growth in its operational capabilities, it said.

The achievement is the outcome of sustained infrastructure augmentation, streamlined processes, and improved coordination across terminals and stakeholders, the statement said.

The consistent rise in cargo volumes also underscores the efficiency, resilience, and dedication of the workforce at Paradip Port, which continue to deliver strong operational results despite increasing demand and complexities in maritime logistics, it further said.

Paradip Port Authority chairman P L Haranadh attributed the milestone to the strategic vision and leadership of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, and the relentless efforts of officers, employees, contractual workers, and all stakeholders associated with the port.

With continued focus on modernisation, capacity enhancement, and operational excellence, Paradip Port remains committed to supporting India’s growing trade and contributing to the nation’s economic development, he added.