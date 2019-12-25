Paradip: In a bid to empower the third gender and bring them to the mainstream, a skill development training programme was launched at the auditorium of the Paradip Municipality, Wednesday.

A first-of-its-kind initiative, the programme was launched by the Paradip Municipality in association with IRDMS and SCS.

A skill development programme was launched which will provide self-employment to the third gender of Paradip. Some self-help groups and 28 transgenders from Jagatsinghpur district joined the programme.

On the occasion, district transgender officer Chandrika Acharya informed the gathering about state government initiatives to cover members of the third gender under social security net and skill development programme. The state government has launched several schemes to empower the transgender community and ensure decent earning options to help them to lead a normal life in society, she added.

In the programme, the officials discussed on what skill development trainings will be provided to the transgender.

The municipality and other government officials present in the meeting assured the transgender community of the district that they will be included in Urban Livelihood Mission.

Chandrika said that like training to self-help groups, skill development training will also be arranged for transgenders.

Kinner Sangha Secretary Radha Maa said that people belonging to the transgender community always face discrimination in society. Municipality Executive Officer Dilip Kumar Mohanty said that on an initial basis, 10 transgender are issued Aadhar and Ration cards. Later, the Ration and Aadhar cards will be distributed to the entire transgender community with the municipality’s coordination, added Mohanty.