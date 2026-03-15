Jagatsinghpur: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday said Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district will emerge as a major economic zone in the country in the coming days.

Majhi made the remark during a meeting to review the progress of setting up large industries in the coastal town.

The meeting discussed in detail the expansion of the Paradip Port, ship building and repair facility, and industrial projects to be developed by Indian Oil and JSW, an official statement said.

The CM also reviewed the proposed Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Region, the Paradip petrochemical project, and an integrated steel plant project, it said.

Majhi directed the district administration to resolve bottlenecks and expedite the process for the establishment of the proposed industries, the statement said.

He also suggested prioritising the engagement of Odisha’s youth in the process.