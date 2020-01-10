Paradip: The port town of Paradip is all set to get the first emergency operation centre (EOC) in Odisha. This is because out of 35 major chemical-accident prone factories identified in Odisha, this town has eight.

According to assistant director, ‘Directorate of Factories and Boilers’, Chandrakant Dalai, the centre will address only chemical related issues. It will start functioning from the additional district magistrate’s (ADM) office March 4, he informed. Incidentally March 4 observed as the ‘National Safety Day’.

A detailed plan was chalked out during a meeting held Thursday at the ADM’s office, involving a number of people. The centre will have a satellite phone, hotline facility and other equipment. In case of any disaster, 10 safety officers will use these facilities. For smooth functioning of this centre, three major companies here will provide the infrastructure.

Paradip Oil Refinery will provide all safety equipment including the ones used in case of any mishap occurring due to ammonia and chlorine leakage and fire. Satellite phone and hotline systems will be taken care of by Paradeep Phosphates Limited. Similarly, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) will look after the infrastructure of the centre.

The companies here who use chemicals to a large extent in their day-to-day affairs are IFFCO, PPL, Oil Refinery, the four terminals of BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil and LPG and the Paradip-Haridaspur Baitarani pipe project.

Apart from these companies, there are 17 ice factories, three prawn processing plants and Essar Steel (presently known as Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel) that are using chemicals, but in small quantities.

In case of any mishap, the experienced officials of these factories will be given charges to tackle the situation. They will be monitored by the district administration and the Directorate of Factories and Boilers.

There are disaster management centres at the offices of all the Collectors in Odisha. These are used to tackle natural calamities like cyclone, cold wave, floods etc. The one here will be different as it will handle only chemical-induced disasters, said Dalai.

PNN