Bhubaneswar: In a minor reshuffle among senior IAS officers, the state government Tuesday appointed Parag Gupta as chairman of the state-owned Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC). Gupta, an Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) rank officer, recently returned to the state after completing his central deputation.

Steel & mines secretary Surendra Kumar has been given additional charge of chairman, Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC). Kumar will take charge of OMC from IAS officer Sanjeev Chopra.

Housing and urban development secretary G Mathivathnan was given additional charge of Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) chairman. Kumar was the chairman of CDA. Mathivathnan will also continue as parliamentary affairs secretary.

The government has appointed 2010 batch IAS officer Mansi Nimbhal as Member Secretary of Odisha State Agricultural Marketing Board (OSAMB). Nimbhal is allowed to remain in additional charge of tribal development co-operative corporation of Odisha Ltd (TDCCOL).

Young IAS officer Yeddula Vijay has been given additional charge of Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency’s (OREDA’s) chief executive. Vijay is now serving as a deputy secretary in the planning and convergence department.