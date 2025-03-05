Bhubaneswar: The historic Paralakhemundi railway station, undergoing transformation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, has found itself at the centre of controversy over a newly-installed statue.

As the first Odisha-dedicated railway line and the first royal railway station of the state, the station holds immense historical significance.

However, the installation of an unidentifiable statue, bearing no resemblance to Maharaja Gourachandra Gajapati or Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati, has sparked widespread outrage among locals and heritage advocates.

Maharaja Gourachandra Gajapati was instrumental in establishing the Naupada–Paralakhemundi Light Railway in 1898-99, connecting the princely state to the broader railway network. His contributions were foundational to Odisha’s rail history.

Meanwhile, Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati, known as the architect of Odisha’s statehood, played a crucial role in expanding and strengthening railway connectivity. The presence of a misplaced statue, failing to represent these stalwarts, has been perceived as an insult to the heritage and pride of the region.

Local residents and heritage activists have voiced their disappointment, questioning how such an inaccurate installation was approved.

There is now a growing demand to replace the existing structure with statues of both Maharaja Gourachandra Gajapati Narayana Deb II and Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Narayana Deb, ensuring their rightful tribute at the station premises.

Apanna Parichha Smruti Sansad (APSS) secretary Murali Dhar Parichha, who has been advocating for Paralakhemundi’s heritage status and railway development, stated that the railway station is not just an infrastructure project but a symbol of Odisha’s history, culture, and identity.

He emphasised that the ongoing redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat scheme is an opportunity to not only modernise the station but also honour the legacy of the visionaries who built it.

“The demand for proper statues is not merely about aesthetics but about respect, accuracy, and rightful tribute to the pioneers of Odisha’s railway heritage,” said Parichha. He further added that a formal letter would soon be submitted to the East Coast Railway’s general manager, along with the Khurda Road and Waltair Divisions, urging them to rectify the issue.

In 2024, the Ministry of Railways sanctioned Rs12 crore for the development of Paralakhemundi railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The proposed redevelopment plan includes a new 1,375 sq m building with a 72 sq m commercial area.

Additionally, a 12-metre-wide foot overbridge will be constructed, providing seamless access between platforms 1 and 2. As Paralakhemundi station moves forward into a new era, residents insist that its historical legacy must be preserved and accurately represented. Authorities are now under pressure to act swiftly and replace the unidentifiable structure with statues that genuinely reflect the region’s great railway visionaries.

