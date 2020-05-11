New Delhi: Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman to claim a medal in the Paralympic Games, has retired from active sports. Deepa Malik said she took the decision before becoming president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). However, she announced her retirement only Monday.

Claim to fame

The 49-year-old Deepa, shot to fame by winning the silver medal in shot put F53 category in the 2016 Rio Paralympics. She was elected PCI president in the elections held in February. It should be stated here that currently PCI has been denied recognition by the Sports Ministry.

Deepa’s statement

“Who said I announced my retirement today? I have already retired in September last year before filing my nomination paper. However, I did not make a public announcement,” Malik asserted.

“I submitted my letter of retirement to the PCI in September last year when the election process began. Only after that I was able to stand for PCI president’s post. Then I won and became PCI president,” Deepa added.

Malik was bestowed the country’s highest sporting honour – the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna – last year.

Tweet deleted

Earlier in the day, Malik had tweeted the news about her retirement. “For election purpose had already submitted a letter to PCI long back. Awaited decisions of High Court to validate new committee and now for affiliation with MYAS making a public declaration of retirement from active sports. Time to serve para-sports and support others to achieve,” Deepa had tweeted. However, hours after she deleted the tweet.

PTI