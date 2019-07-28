Nabarangpur/Umerkote: Seven students, including a girl, of Class III suffered injuries after a lady teacher thrashed them for not being able to answer her question correctly.

The incident occurred at Murttuma Primary School under Umerkote block in Nabarangpur district Friday and it came to the fore only Saturday after the injured students went to the Umerkote Primary Health Centre (PHC) for treatment.

The students said that their teacher lost her cool when they failed to answer a question correctly. She mercilessly caned them and also beat them up with her bare hands.

Initially the hostel superintendant tried to help the students by applying various types of ointments. However, the efforts of Benudhar Patra failed. With the students constantly complaining about the aggravating pain, he had no option but to take them to Umerkote PHC.

Doctors were shocked to see how the kids had been beaten up. One student had to go through an X-ray as the doctors apprehended he might have suffered a fracture.

Coming to know about the incident, the parents of the kids rushed to the hostel. They were shocked to see the bruises on the bodies of their children. They later alleged that other female teachers were trying to put the incident under wraps.

When contacted, superintendent Patra admitted that the students had indeed been severely beaten. He termed the incident ‘improper’.

The parents have demanded stringent action against the teacher. Meanwhile when contacted and asked on the issue, block education officer Bikash Chandra Sarkar said action would be taken after a proper enquiry.

