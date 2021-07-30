Raghunathpur: Government schools under this block in Jagatsinghpur district have received a large number of applications from the students of private schools, reflecting a growing desire among parents to send their wards to government schools due to the impact of Covid-19 and the resultant economic hardship.

The change in the mindset of parents is attributed to their worsening financial conditions caused by the pandemic.

The matter came to light as 633 students from 16 private schools under this block got themselves admitted in 102 government schools by July 15.

The situation worsened during the lockdown as parents who had got their wards admitted to private schools pulled them out citing fewer incomes.

Unable to financially provide for online classes of their kids, they forced their children to drop out and got them admitted in government schools. Reports said many parents are now struggling for livelihood and manage their families with shoestring budgets.

Thus, it has become all the more difficult for them to meet the rising expenses demanded by private schools. As a result, they get transfer certificates (TCs) of their children from private schools and admit them in their government counterparts.

It was alleged that some private schools are deliberately harassing parents by not giving them summary TCs.

However, there are many who are aware of an order of the mass education department allowing kids to get into government schools on the strength of Aadhaar cards.

The order of the mass education department was valid till June 30. Later, many parents were learnt to be trying to get their wards admitted in government schools but the private schools are reluctant to give them TCs.

This happens because the authorities of private schools fear that they will not be able to get the arrears of students for the previous year and might face a drop in student enrollment.

Among the private schools, only seven have received certificates of recognisation from the state government while the rest operate sans permission.

Locals demanded that the state mass education department should immediately intervene and allow interested students to get admitted in government schools.

Local intelligentsia said that the reason behind the spurt in interest among parents is free and quality education available at government schools hitherto not realised by many.

When contacted, assistant block education officer Menaka Mohapatra said no children can be deprived of education for their arrears as per Right to Education Act.

Anyone is free to take TCs from private schools and read elsewhere. She assured action if complaints of harassment of parents or students come to her notice.

PNN