Dhenkanal: Distressed family members of 22 Class-IX Navodaya Vidyalaya students from Parjang block in Dhenkanal district have sought government intervention to bring back their kids stuck in Bihar amid the coronavirus lockdown.

According to Navodaya Vidyalaya principal Narsingh Kar, students from Hindi-speaking states go on study tours to non-speaking ones and vice-versa every year. While 14 boys and eight girls went to Bihar, 21 students also came to Sarang from that state.

Students were expected to arrive at their homes by March 24 after the exam got over March 20. However, they are stuck in Bihar and not able to return home owing to the lockdown.

The issue has been discussed with the regional Navodaya Vidyalaya deputy commissioner. The students are said to be safe in Bihar. Children from there are also taken care of in Dhenkanal, principal Kar said.

Meanwhile, several parents met Dhenkanal collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera and appealed to bring back the children safely. Earlier, they had informed Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahu about the incident and held talks with the school principal.

The administration, however, has advised the parents to wait until the situation gets normals and the travel curbs are lifted.