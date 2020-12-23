Bhubaneswar/Nayagarh: The missing leggings of Pari were recovered from a pond in Jadupur village Tuesday afternoon, when fire personnel emptied the water of the pond.

Earlier, the frock worn by the minor girl except for the leggings had been recovered. The water was pumped out late in the evening after the SIT team suspected that the accused might have thrown the leggings in the pond.

The SIT team went about the probe with organ trafficking in mind. However, it failed to get clues to prove that, the missing leggings of Pari raised suspicion about sexual abuse.

This small yet vital clue helped the SIT crack the case. The leggings were not found with the frock near her body, pointing to the possible sexual abuse of the girl. The body of Pari was found naked while the dress she had worn was lying near her body.

The SIT found stain marks on outside parts of the dress. Had she worn the dress at the time of her death then the stains would have been spotted in the inner side of the dress as well, Bothra said, adding there were no dirty marks inside the dress.

Experts’ report on the stains on the frock established that these were semen marks. Later, the team found out that every family of the village had one member or more July 14, except for the accused which turned the needle of suspicion to Sethi.

Bothra revealed that while checking up his mobile phone, the team came across a pop-up on the phone regarding a news report on the rape and murder of a minor girl. The team started suspecting Sethi for searching such items on his phone.

Google search details were found deleted by the accused too. The accused refused to undergo polygraph test while all villagers agreed to face the test.

PNN