Nayagarh: The special investigation team (SIT) formed to investigate Nayagarh minor girl Pari’s death case Tuesday reached Jadupur village in the district but agitating villagers cordoned off the area alleging ‘arbitrary’ action by SIT in the sensational murder case.

Sources said, the SIT team reached the village to raid the house of a suspected identified as Manas Nayak’s (29) in connection with the case. The SIT team, however, couldn’t enter the village and had to return with empty hands amid protests by locals.

According to the source, Manas is a daily wager. However, police are suspecting his involvement in Pari’s murder case. SIT team had reached at the village to detain and interrogate Manas.

Villagers, however, alleged that the police are trying to hide the real accused of the case by arresting Manas.

Raising doubts on the investigation by the SIT, the locals questioned as to how they will manage their households if the residents belonging to Harijan Sahi are picked up by the SIT.

While the murder of the minor girl took place where the upper-class people reside, a political conspiracy is being hatched to trap dalits in the case, Magi Nahak, a protestor said.

“We will not allow any members of the SIT nor the police to enter Harijan Sahi of the village to probe into the case,” Nahak added.

