Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra Saturday took a moment to remember her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, reflecting on the cherished memories they made while filming Shuddh Desi Romance in Rajasthan.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Parineeti, who has 44.1 million followers on the photo-sharing application, has re-shared a video posted by an Instagram user, which says ‘Explore Jodhpur through the lens of Shuddh Desi Romance’.

The video showcases the iconic locations where Parineeti and Sushant filmed the title song Shuddh Desi Romance. It highlights the majestic Mehrangarh Fort and the charming palaces and bylanes of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, which served as the backdrop for their vibrant performance. The song, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, remains a memorable part of the film, and the video beautifully captures the essence of those picturesque settings.

Parineeti wrote in the caption: “Love this! Miss you Sushant…what fun we had on this one”.

Shuddh Desi Romance was directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.

It also featured Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. Set in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the movie explored the views of the younger generation on commitment, live-in relationships and arranged marriages.

On the work front, Parineeti had joined Yash Raj Films (YRF) as a public relations consultant. She then made her acting debut in 2011 YRF’s romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

She has then been a part of movies like Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Jabariya Jodi, The Girl on the Train, Golmaal Again, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Mission Raniganj.

Parineeti last featured as Amarjot Kaur in the biographical musical drama Amar Singh Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.

It charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is streaming on Netflix.

On the personal front, Parineeti tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha September 24, 2023 in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, June 14, 2020, Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. He had reportedly committed suicide.