Paris: Imane Khelif of Algeria claimed Olympic women’s boxing gold at Paris 2024 beating Chinese world champion Yang Liu 5-0 in the 66kg final, a year after being disqualified from the World Championships due to a gender eligibility controversy.

Khelif’s victory, which came by unanimous decision in the welterweight final, marked a historic moment as she became the first woman from Africa and the Arab world to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing.

Khelif took control early on, establishing a commanding lead over the first two rounds. Her aggressive approach, backed by the roaring support of a packed Roland Garros crowd, saw her dominate the bout. Despite Yang’s efforts to turn the tide with her southpaw jab and sharp combinations, Khelif’s relentless pressure and powerful punches kept her opponent on the back foot.

As the bout progressed, Yang attempted to increase her aggression, hoping to close the gap, but Khelif’s superior technique and determination proved too much to overcome.

In the final round, Khelif left no doubt about her dominance. She won every round on all five judges’ scorecards, sealing her victory and igniting wild celebrations among her fans.

This Olympic triumph was not just a personal victory for Khelif but also a symbolic one. Just a year earlier, she had been embroiled in controversy after being disqualified from the World Championships due to an unspecified gender eligibility test.

Khelif, one of only two athletes, with elevated testosterone levels cleared to compete in women’s boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics, had been disqualified from last year’s Women’s World Championships in India for failing to meet eligibility requirements. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), which oversees the boxing events in Paris but was not responsible for the World Championships, said welterweight Khelif was disqualified in India because of elevated testosterone levels.

The ruling by the International Boxing Association (IBA) cast a shadow over her career, and she faced a torrent of abuse and threats on social media. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) condemned the harassment, and Khelif herself spoke out against the bullying, warning that it could destroy lives.