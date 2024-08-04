Paris: Indian runner Parul Chaudhary has failed to make the cut for the women’s 3000m steeplechase final a fter finishing eighth in Heat 1, here Sunday.

Parul, who is a four-time national champion in the 3000m steeplechase event and won the Asian Championships gold last year, clocked her season-best time of 9:23.39 at the Stade de France.

She did not make the final as only the top five athletes in the heat progressed to the medal event.

The 29-year-old Indian athlete is the national record holder in both the women’s 3000m steeplechase and 5000m.

She won the gold in the 5000m and silver in the 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year. Moreover, Parul is the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in the 5,000m race at the Asian Games.