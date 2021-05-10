Keonjhar: A parking yard for mineral-carrying trucks is reportedly posing threats to pachyderms as it is built within the elephant corridor zone at Talakaipur under Bansapal block in Keonjhar district. According to reports, scores of valuable trees have been allegedly felled in the areas to make the yard.

Local residents and wildlife activists have expressed concerns over the parking yard. They pointed out that as hundreds of mineral-transporting trucks are parked there on a daily basis, it is throwing a spanner in the free movement of elephants and other wildlife in the area, apart from creating sound and air pollution for the animals. To compound the problem of the wild animals, a mineral crushing unit is also operational to create further pollution.

Voicing concerns over the ordeal of the animals, local lawyer Daitari Apat lamented that such developments are only threatening the existence of animals. However, in spite of repeated reminders and complaints, officials of the Forest department are turning a blind eye to the issue.

Daitari urged the district administration to take necessary steps to ease the free movement of animals in the corridor zone.

It has been alleged that rampant mining is being conducted in pockets of the forest. The use of bright lights explosive blasts, industrial growth, movement of railway wagons and transportation of minerals have taken a toll on several elephant corridors in the district. With their habitats in tatters, elephants often head for human settlements, leading to man-animal conflict.

Others pointed out that the increasing human intervention in forests has hampered the peaceful existence of the animals. Hence they are leaving their usual place of shelter and causing mayhem in villages.

Roads passing through the forests do not have underpasses for animals. In the absence of such passes, the animals face threats from vehicles. In the past, elephants have died after being hit by trucks on NH-20, NH-520 and NH-49 passing through Keonjhar district.

Environmentalist and honorary wildlife conservator Harekrushna Mohant said that projects that create hurdles for pachyderms should not be allowed. He pointed out that the number of elephants is dwindling in Odisha.

PNN