Bhubaneswar: The rise in patients suffering from Parkinson’s Disease has become a critical problem but it can be countered through a well-balanced lifestyle, eminent neurosurgeon Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Kumar Mahapatra said.

Speaking at an awareness program organised by the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital here on the occasion of World Parkinson’s Disease Day Tuesday, Prof. (Dr.) Mahapatra said this progressive neurodegenerative disorder occurs because of a lack of dopamine hormone in the brain.

This hormone controls memory, sleep, concentration of mind, and emotion and this condition surfaces with the advancement of age, he said.

However, this can be countered through a well-balanced lifestyle, physical exercise, and proper diet, Prof. (Dr.) Mahapatra said.

UNI