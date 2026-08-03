New Delhi: Parliament is scheduled to resume its proceedings for the third week Monday, as the Centre prepares to introduce several pending Bills for consideration and passage even as disruptions from the Opposition are expected to continue over a range of contentious issues.

The Monsoon Session has witnessed repeated protests and interruptions over the past several days, as Opposition parties raise issues including examination paper leaks, police action against protesters during the Jantar Mantar demonstration, and the Ram Mandir donation theft case.

Despite the anticipated disruptions, the government has lined up key legislative business in both Houses of Parliament.

In the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh is scheduled to introduce The Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026, while Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to table The Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026 for consideration by the House.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is slated to introduce The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passage.

The previous two weeks of the Monsoon Session witnessed repeated adjournments and heated exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches over multiple political issues.

The Opposition is also expected to continue demanding a statement from Home Minister Shah on police action against the Jantar Mantar protesters, including the alleged use of pellet guns against the demonstrators.

Even amid the disruptions, Parliament successfully cleared two significant legislations — the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

With both the government and the Opposition expected to remain firm on their respective positions, the third week of the session is likely to witness another round of intense political exchanges alongside efforts to push forward the Centre’s legislative agenda.