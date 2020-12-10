Mumbai: Former India and Gujarat wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel recently announce his retirement from all forms of cricket. Parthiv Patel joined Thursday IPL defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) as a talent scout. Parthiv featured in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and two T20s for India. He had announced his retirement Wednesday, drawing curtains on a career spanning 18 years.

“Parthiv brings a vast domestic and international cricketing experience spanning over two decades. He also has an understanding of the fast-paced IPL competition,” MI said in a statement.

MI owner Akash Ambani said that he was delighted to have Parthiv joining the franchise. “We had the opportunity to pick his cricketing brain during his playing days at Mumbai Indians. I am very confident of his contribution to further enhance our scouting system with the depth of cricketing knowledge he possesses. Parthiv understands our ideology, the DNA of Mumbai Indians and what we are trying to create at MI,” said Ambani.

The former wicket-keeper, on his part, said that he was thankful for the opportunity that was presented to him. “I had enjoyed my cricket playing for Mumbai Indians. Those momentous three years with the champion side remain etched in my memory. It’s time now to turn a new chapter in my life. I am excited, confident and thankful to the Mumbai Indians management for the opportunity presented to me,” said Parthiv.

Parthiv, a former Mumbai Indians player, was part of the IPL winning sides in 2015 and 2017. He will now work closely with the coaching staff and scouts’ group.

It should be stated here that it was Parthiv who first spotted the talent in current India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. He was instrumental in bringing Bumrah to MI. The rest as they say it is history.