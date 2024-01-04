Bhubaneswar: Members of City-based theatre troupe Manana Natya Sanstha Wednesday presented Odia play Pasanda Palabhuta on the first evening of a five-day state-level theatre festival here at Rabindra Mandap.

The event is part of the 45th Foundation Day celebration of the troupe. Written by Sudhansu Nayak, the play was designed and directed by Manana’s president Manoj Patanayak. Legislature, executive, judiciary, and the media are known as the four pillars of democracy in India. But in today’s times, these pillars, more often than not, fail to complement each other putting the very foundation of democracy under threat. The play launched a scathing attack on today’s systems raising questions about several burning issues. Niranjan Sahoo, Anuj Pattanaik, Ayaskanta Swain, Kalpana Rout, and Seema Sahu were among the actors who performed on stage.

Among the luminaries, Dilip Routray, Director, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi President Padma Shri Aruna Mohanty and Amaresh Das, Assistant General Manager (Marketing & Communication) graced the occasion as guests.