Krushnaprasad: Thirty passengers had a harrowing experience Thursday morning after the boat in which they were travelling got stuck while travelling on the Satpada- Janhikuda route in the Chilika lake for more than one-and-half hours due to dense fog. The passengers were seen making frantic calls from their mobile phones and many were requesting the receivers to arrange for help to get the boat out from its precarious position.

The boat, which also ferrying 10 motorcycles was en route from Satpada to Janhikuda of Krushnaprasad block.

Finally however, after a lengthy period, the fog cleared and the boat finally could reach its destinations. All the passengers breathed a sigh of relief on reaching the shores.

