Bhadrak: A passerby sustained grievous injuries leaving him with his leg broken Friday evening after a two-wheeler hit the man during a helmet and mask checking drive being conducted by the Town police near Haladidiha Bypass Square on Bhadrak-Chandbali road.

Palpable tension mounted in the locality following the incident.

The injured man has been identified as Prabhat Kumar Mishra, who is a resident of Ward No-25 under Bhadrak Municipality limits. The victim was walking down the road on his way back home and was hit near the Carmel School in Bhadrak town leading to severe injuries.

A source said that a squad of Town police station was enforcing use of helmet and mask. They were even penalising violators of the norms on the spot. Later, two bike-borne youths without face covers tried to give a slip to the squad. Police chased them after the duo escaped the barricades and fled from the spot by speeding their vehicle.

Town police squad could overpower the offenders within half-a-furlong distance, but the wrongdoers rammed the motorcycle into Prabhat, who was passing by, while being chased by the policemen.

Police rescued Prabhat from a pool of blood and immediately admitted him to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

When contacted, Prabhat said, “Town police should not have chased the violators. It was indeed dangerous carried out on a busy road. Being panicked by the police chase, they hit me from behind.”

The incident triggered strong resentment among locals and hundreds of residents soon gathered at the spot and protested alleging police excess. They burnt tyres and blocked the road for a long time.

“We will meet the Collector and Superintendent of Police and submit a memorandum to immediately stop police excess,” a protestor said.

