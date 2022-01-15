Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 10,856 new Covid-19 cases, of which 1,021 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 11,22,735. Active caseload in the state now stands at 61,809.

Odisha also reported two (02) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,478 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Saturday morning. The state had reported four (04) Covid-19 fatalities Friday.

Jagatsinghpur and Puri districts reported one (01) death each.

Out of the total 10,856 new infections, 6,293 were reported from quarantine centres while 4,563 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 10,273 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 3,087 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 1,943 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (104), Balasore (326), Bargarh (145), Bhadrak (101), Bolangir (259), Boudh (38), Cuttack (909), Deogarh (24), Dhenkanal (69), Gajapati (135), Ganjam (139), Jagatsinghpur (222), Jajpur (210), Jharsuguda (211), Kalahandi (144), Kandhamal (42), Kendrapara (75), Keonjhar (84), Koraput (165), Malkangiri (54), Mayurbhanj (376), Nabarangpur (106), Nayagarh (145), Nuapada (75), Puri (198), Rayagada (156), Sambalpur (500) and Subarnapur (102).

The State Pool reported 712 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,65,54,334 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 2,216.

PNN