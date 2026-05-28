Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday said PM Narendra Modi is likely to visit the state next month to attend the second anniversary celebrations of the BJP government in Odisha.

Speaking at an event in Bhubaneswar, Majhi said he had met the prime minister in New Delhi earlier this week and invited him to visit Odisha for the occasion.

“The Prime Minister’s Office has given a positive response to the visit, though the date is yet to be finalised,” the chief minister said.

He said June 12, June 20 and September 17, Modi’s birthday, are among the dates being considered for the proposed visit.

Modi had attended the swearing-in ceremony of Majhi and the BJP council of ministers June 12, 2024, after the party came to power in Odisha, ending the 24-year rule of the BJD government led by Naveen Patnaik.

The chief minister said preparations have already begun in the state to welcome the PM, even though the final schedule has not yet been confirmed.