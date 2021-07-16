Nayagarh: Shalabhanga forest area under the Mahanadi Wildlife Division (Dasapalla block) in Nayagarh district is rich in wildlife.

However, what poses dangers to their lives are speeding vehicles on the Bolangir-Khurda NH-57 while there is no provision of underpasses in the area, a report said.

Wildlife experts and environmentalists have pointed out that the wild animals face peril from speeding vehicles on the NH-57 as they do not have safe passage in the area in the absence of underpasses.

In the past, there are several instances of wild animals having come under the wheels of passing vehicles. In these areas, drivers have been cautioned for slow driving, but they do not abide by the warnings.

It is alleged that reckless driving on this route has been the major problem for wildlife at night. Recently, the issue came to the fore after a leopard was found dead in a road accident in Shalabhanga.

Following the incident, the forest department put up a board with a warning against reckless driving.

“Just putting up a warning sign in the area will not guarantee safety of the wild animals, which are losing their lives. Drivers hardly care about speed of their vehicles,” wildlife experts say.

“There is a need for night patrolling in the area. What is more important is building of underpasses through which animals can pass across the road safely,” they observed.

The NH poses threat to the lives of the wild animals wandering freely in the reserve forest area.

In view of the dangers to wildlife, the NHAI and the forest department should come out with a plan to construct underpasses at some places so as to provide safe passages to the wild animals.

A driver said as the area is dense with forest, there is a fear of loot and robbery.

So they have to drive with speed in the particular area where police patrolling is required, he noted. Parts of NH-57 passing through Shalabhanga forest are an elephant corridor.

The department has put up a warning sign board too. Elephants are at the risk of losing their lives. The wildlife authorities need to ensure safety of the elephants too, locals said.

