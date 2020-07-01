New Delhi/Haridwar: The Union AYUSH Ministry said Wednesday that Patanjali can sell ‘Coronil’. However, Patanjali can only call ‘Coronil’ an immunity booster and not COVID-19 cure drug. A few days back yoga guru Ramdev’s company launched ‘Coronil’ as a medicine for COVID-19 cure.

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd said there is no disagreement now between it and the Union AYUSH Ministry. The ministry last week asked it not to sell the ayurvedic drug till the issue it examined.

No restriction on sale of coronil

At his press conference in Haridwar, Ramdev lashed out over the flak he received after the launch of the drug. He said some people are hurt by the ‘rise of Indian culture’.

“I want to tell people who want to try these medicines that there is no restriction on their sale now. They will be available in a kit everywhere in the country from today,” Ramdev said. He was referring to ‘Coronil’ and the two other products Patanjali is promoting together. The company claimed that the AYUSH Ministry has ‘categorically agreed’ that Patanjali had ‘appropriately worked on COVID-19 management’. “Now there is no difference of opinion between AYUSH Ministry and Patanjali,” it added in a statement.

Coronil as immunity booster

The ministry confirmed that Patanjali can sell the product but not as a cure for the disease.”AYUSH Ministry has only given permission to sell this particular formulation as immunity booster. However, it cannot be sold as a medicinal cure for COVID-19,” the ministry said.

Also read: Ayush Ministry asks Patanjali to furnish details about drugs that can ‘cure’ coronavirus

Ramdev claimed that the ministry had asked him to use the term ‘COVID management’ in place of ‘COVID treatment’. He said he is following the instruction.

Even while backtracking on describing ‘Coronil’ as a ‘treatment’ for COVID-19, the company stuck to its earlier claim. It had said that Coronil’s trials on mild to moderately ill patients were successful.

Lashing out at critics

The company’s statement said the trial, conducted after the necessary approvals showed 100 per cent recovery of patients within seven days.

“Some people feel research is a monopoly of those who wear a suit and tie. They think a saffron-wearing sanyasi has no right to do any research. What sort of untouchability and intolerance is this?” Ramdev lashed out.

Ramdev said the rise of Indian culture hurts a section of people. He singled out allopathic drug manufacturing multinational corporations. He said they feel threatened every time an ayurvedic medicine launched by Patanjali comes into the market. Ramdev claimed there are at least two allopathic drugs in the market, selling for Rs 500 and Rs 5,000. Both are being sold in the name of coronavirus cures, but nobody is talking about them.

“I and Acharya Balkrishna are from humble families,” Ramdev said, referring to the head of the company. “We have been working for the past 35 years to enhance the prestige of yoga and ayurveda. Building a disease-free India is our mission and it will continue,” asserted the yoga guru.