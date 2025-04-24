Bhadrak: A 54-year-old woman patient died of suspected suffocation Thursday as the elevator in which she was being shifted to a ward in Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital here developed a technical snag and got stranded for some time, officials said.

Hospital sources said that the woman was brought to the hospital in an ambulance after she fell ill. She had respiratory problems. After receiving preliminary treatment, she was being shifted to the medicine ward when the mishap occurred.

“The patient identified as Minati Parida of Narasinghapur village was being shifted to the medicine ward of the hospital. Due to the malfunction of the elevator the woman got trapped. She is suspected to have died of suffocation. The reason for the death will be ascertained only after the autopsy,” Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Bhadrak, Sudhansu Sekhar Bal told reporters.

An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the elevator failure, the CDMO said.

PTI