Sambalpur: The CT scan machine at VIMSAR in Burla has been lying defunct for more than a month now causing hardships to patients who want to avail of the services. For scans they now have to visit private clinics where charges are excessively high. At any given day close to 50 patients would have visited the VIMSAR premises for scans if the machine was functioning. This is because patients can avail of the services free of cost. Now they are being forced to shell out Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 for each scan when they visit private hospitals and clinics.

Sources said that there is one private hospital in Burla town. They alleged that the management of that hospital is giving hefty commissions to VIMSAR doctors for referring patients to it.

A recent case amply certifies the allegation. Few days back, a person from Putiapali village in Sambalpur district brought his nephew after a road mishap to VIMSAR. The doctor at the Emergency Ward asked the person to take his nephew to the private hospital for a CT scan. Luckily however, the person straightaway brought his nephew to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The patient is now much better.

Officials of the ‘Swami Agnivesh Bichar Manch’ have already taken the matter up with director of VIMSAR Professor Lalit Meher. It proposed that either the Odisha Health department gets a CT scan machine for VIMSAR, or the medical facility acquires one on its own through its funds. The outfit has also written to the Chief Minister, Health Minister and Secretary, State Health department on the issue.

The director of VIMSAR informed that the CT scan machine was repaired a few days back. However, it has again developed some snags. He informed that VIMSAR has an arrangement with the company which supplied the machine that it would repair all faults free of cost.

“A month has elapsed since the machine went out of order. But the company has not taken any steps to repair it. In such a situation, VIMSAR authorities can take legal action against the company on the basis of the agreement. So we fail to understand why steps haven’t been taken against the company,” asked local residents of Burla town.