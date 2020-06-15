Puri: The ‘Patitapaban Bana’ atop the ‘Nilachakra’ of the Jagannath Temple in Puri was blown away Monday morning as monsoon rain battered the coastal city.

Sources said that rain accompanied by thunderstorm has been continuously lashing in Puri district since the wee hours of Monday.

While some consider the incident as a bad omen, others claim that the restriction on entry of devotees into the temple for the last three months as the reason why the ‘Patitapaban Bana’ was blown away.

However, Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said that the ther flags near the ‘Nilachakra’ remain in their place. “The ‘Patitapaban Bana’ blowing away will not affect the several rituals of Lord Jagganath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra , Goddess Laxmi and other deities of the temple,” added SJTA.

SJTA also said that they are making arrangements to tie the ‘Patitapaban Bana’ atop the ‘Nilachakra’ again.

Notably, earlier the ‘Patitapaban Bana’ was blown away from the temple due to the effects of Cyclone Amphan.

PNN