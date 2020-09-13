Patnagarh: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Patnagarh Saroj Kumar Meher tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday afternoon.

The BJD legislator took to his Twitter account to reveal his diagnosis.

Meher said that his COVID-19 test report came positive but he has no symptoms. He said his health condition is stable and he is currently in home isolation as advised by doctors.

The Patnagarh MLA further urged those who have come in contact with him over past few days to get tested.

Notably, Jagatsinghpur MLA Prasanta Muduli, Minister of Textile and Handicrafts Padmini Dian, Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Majhi, Berhampur MLA Bikram Kumar Panda, Baramba MLA Debiprasad Mishra, Rural Development, Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Minister Susanta Singh, Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal, Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Kumar Mallick, Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Nayak, Salepur MLA Prasant Behera, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Polsara MLA Srikant Sahu, Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida and Salepur MLA Prasant Behera including several other political leaders had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

