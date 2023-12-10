Bhubaneswar: The automobile enthusiasts of Odisha witnessed a landmark event as the 1st Odisha Concours D’Elegance unfolded at the Biju Patnaik playground in Baramunda in Bhubaneswar.

The Saturday’s inauguration ceremony, graced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, marked the commencement of the first-of-itskind vintage and classic car exhibition in the region. The event showcases over 50 meticulously restored and impeccably preserved cars from across India.

The inaugural edition of the Odisha Concours D’Elegance presented a dazzling array of automobile marvels, each standing as a testament to the rich history and craftsmanship of bygone eras. The cars displayed include an 1886 replica of the Benz Moterwagen, Rolls Royce 20/25 of 1934, A Bugatti TSS Grand Prix of 1929, Ford V of 1932, Moon 6-42 of 1920 Cadillac Coupe of 1947 and Jaguar MK 2 Saloon of 1962.

The event is organised with the support of Odisha Tourism’s ‘Odisha-India’s Best kept Secret’, in association with HMCI, EIMG, VCCCI, HCAL and KVCCC. Dharmaditya Patnaik, the curator of Odisha Concours and a vintage car collector himself, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the overwhelming response to the event.

He said, “We are thrilled to witness the success of the exhibition, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for inaugurating this historic event.” The exhibition venue transformed into a splendid canvas where automobile masterpieces were displayed, each narrating its unique story of refinement and sophistication from vintage Rolls-Royces to classic Jaguars, the event offered a rare glimpse into the evolution of automobile design and engineering.

The highlight of the event was the special inauguration ceremony, where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik commended the organizers for their initiative in preserving and showcasing the heritage associated with vintage and classic automobiles.

He expressed his delight at the diverse collection on display and emphasised the importance of such events in fostering a deeper appreciation for our automobile legacy. The success of the event not only marks a momentous occasion for vintage and classic car enthusiasts but also establishes a foundation for future editions of this prestigious event.

The organizers, participants, and patrons alike look forward to the continued growth of the Odisha Concours as a significant platform for celebrating the artistry and heritage of automobile craftsmanship.

By Arindam Ganguly, OP