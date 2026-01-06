A viral video has surfaced from Walking Street in Pattaya, Thailand, showing an Indian tourist being assaulted. According to reports, a group of transgender female sex workers allegedly attacked the man following a dispute over the cost of sexual services. However, the details have not been officially confirmed.

The incident reportedly took place around 5:30 a.m. December 27. It is alleged that an Indian tourist and a transgender woman argued over payment for sexual services. The dispute escalated into a physical fight, with several others joining in. Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Dhammasathan Foundation rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

An Indian man who refuses to pay for a “service” is beaten by a group of trans men in Thailand. pic.twitter.com/oSYav9bjg4 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) January 3, 2026

They found an injured foreign national, later identified as 52-year-old Indian citizen Raj Jasuja. He sustained serious injuries to his face and the back of his head. After receiving first aid at the scene, he was taken to Pattamkun Hospital for treatment.

According to Thai media reports, a 19-year-old local man said the altercation began with a verbal argument between a transgender woman and the Indian tourist near an alley, which later turned physical. The woman allegedly called her friends, further escalating the situation.

Onlookers said several people joined the attack and that the Indian tourist was already seriously injured by the time help arrived. The case is under investigation, and authorities have yet to officially confirm all the facts. The incident has drawn attention as Pattaya’s Walking Street is a major nightlife and tourist destination.