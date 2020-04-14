London: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is bemused as to why he remains a constant source of criticism. He has not played much this season and yet has been criticised.

The 27-year-old Paul Pogba has been restricted to just eight appearances this season due to an ankle injury.

Former Liverpool captain and manager Graeme Souness has been one of the most outspoken critics of Pogba. The French midfielder joined Manchester United from Juventus for a world record 89 million pound fee in 2016.

Bemused reaction

However, Pogba claimed he did not even know who Graeme Souness is. “I didn’t even know who he was, really,” Pogba told the official Manchester United podcast. “Heard he was a great player and stuff like that. I know the face but (not) the name.

“Like I said I’m not someone that watches a lot of (punditry). I watch a lot of football but I don’t stay after the game to listen to what experts say.My focus is on football,” added the midfielder.

Souness responds

Souness – who won three European Cups, and five PL titles as a player at Liverpool – responded Tuesday to Pogba.

“I’m happy with that. The oldest saying in football comes to mind: ‘Put your medals on the table’. I’ve got a big table,” the former Scottish international told ‘Sky Sports’.

Paul Pogba’s return to Old Trafford has failed to match the expectations of his price tag. He won the Europa League and League Cup in his first season under Jose Mourinho. But then a bitter fall out with Mourinho followed in the next two seasons. Mourinho was finally sacked in December 2018.

Effect of injury

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge, Pogba’s time under the Norwegian has been beset by a lack of form and fitness. However, the French World Cup winner believes the criticism he has received, particularly in his absence this season, is unjustified.

“It’s good to hear good stuff instead of bad stuff. But what matters to me is what your manager and teammates want, the rest is just talk,” asserted Pogba.

“I guess they (the critics) miss me, Probably I don’t know? I’m not someone that looks always at ‘Sky Sports News’.

“When you know football, you don’t need someone to tell you what’s happening. One day maybe I will meet them and ask them because I really want to know, why?”

AFP