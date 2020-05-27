London: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have recovered from their injuries. They both will be available for the restart of the Premier League season. Both Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford were injuried when the league got suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Solskjaer hopeful about Pgba, Rashford

Pogba, underwent foot surgery in January. Rashford suffered a back injury during an FA Cup third-round clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Both were expected to miss the remainder of the campaign had the league not been suspended.

“They’re looking good, they’ve joined training now. They’ve done everything the other boys have been doing. No reaction so far, touch wood,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying by United’s website. “When we get started, it looks like we can have a full squad to choose from,” he added.

Man U keen to keep Ighalo

Solskjaer is also hoping to keep hold of striker Odion Ighalo until the end of the season. Ighalo’s loan move from Shanghai Shenhua is set to end May 31. The Chinese Super League club are keen on bringing the striker back ahead of the resumption of their domestic season.

“We’re in dialogue. They’ve been great towards us, his club, and allowed him (Ighalo) to play for his dream club,” the Norwegian informed. “Hopefully he can finish off what he started, hopefully with a trophy for us. At the moment, nothing has been agreed. Their league is going to get started soon so we’re just waiting to see,” added Solskjaer.

Non-contact training

Players of Premier League clubs have returned to non-contact training in small groups. ‘Stage Two’ of the government’s guidance will allow close quarters coaching and tackling in team sports.

The PL’s ‘Project Restart’ envisages a return to play in June. “Hopefully now we’ve proved we can do this safely and we can move to the next step. It’s been really enjoyable being on the training ground again,” Solskjaer said. “Everyone’s looking sharp… we’ve been splitting up in groups so fours and fives together and they’ve really done well,” the manager added.

Manchester United were fifth in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea when the season was halted. If they have to qualify for the Champions League they will have to finish within the top four.

