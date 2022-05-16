Hyderabad: The makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s next movie officially announced the title of the love story as Kushi Monday.

But Telugu folk, particularly Pawan Kalyan’s fans, have had mixed reactions to the title.

Because SJ Surah’s directorial Kushi (2001), starring Bhumika Chawla as the female lead, is an irreplaceable classic in Pawan’s career and is beloved by his fans, the adaptation of the same title has sparked a backlash.

Getting a hold of a classic title amid huge expectations has been an even bigger problem, as the first look poster has received mixed reviews as well. Vijay’s outfits reveal an odd sense of style, irking Pawan’s fans and other general audiences as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Pawan’s fans have been discussing the same on social media as they express their dissatisfaction over Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi title.

Being directed by Ninnu Kori, Majili fame Siva Nirvana, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s Kushi is set in Kashmir and features the Army as the main setting. Mythri Movie Makers is financing the film.

Also Read: First look poster, title unveiled for Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha film