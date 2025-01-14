Bolangir: A 17-year-old girl from Bolangir, who lost both her arms and legs after coming in contact with a high-voltage electric wire while working as a migrant labourer outside the state, has brought laurels for Odisha by becoming the champion at the Sixth National Para Archery Championship held in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Competing in the Women’s Compound Open (W-1) category, Payal secured her fi rst gold medal January 11, Saturday and went on to claim her second gold medal in another round January 12, Sunday, earning the championship title. She emerged victorious against noted para-athlete Sheetal Devi.

Payal is stated to be the first woman to become a national champion in para-athletics after such a life-altering injury.

Payal, the daughter of Janata and Bijay Nag, is a resident of Jamunabahal village under Muribahal block of Bolangir district. Her life took a tragic turn in 2015 when she at the age of 8, accompanied her parents to Raipur in Chhattisgarh to work as migrant labourers. The incident occurred when she accidentally came in contact with an overhead high-voltage electric wire while pouring water on an under-construction building, resulting in the loss of both her arms and legs.

After reports surfaced, the district administration enrolled her at the Parbati Giri Bal Niketan in Bolangir, where she continued her education and received support. During this time, her extraordinary talent for painting also came to light.

Payal’s exceptional talent caught the attention of former District Collector Chanchal Rana, who facilitated her admission to an archery training centre in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. Under the guidance of coach Kuldeep Vedwan, she underwent intensive archery training for about one and a half years. Recently, Payal qualifi ed for the National Para Archery Championship.

The former district collector has congratuled Payal while, expressing hope for her continued success in future. Parbati Giri Bal Niketan secretary, Sanskruti Pattnaik, remarked that Payal is now a matter of pride for Bolangir and all of Odisha.

Payal’s incredible journey from adversity to becoming a national champion is a testament to her determination and resilience. She has now earned national recognition, bringing her community and state into the limelight.

