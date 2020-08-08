The word Binod was trending like fire everywhere on social media. #Binod was among the top trends on Twitter India with over 50k tweets. Paytm changed its name to Binod after an user challenged it to and the company sportingly obliged.

A user tweeted to the company and challenged them to change its name. And guess what? The company accepted the challenge and proudly showed it.

The comment ‘Binod’

The trend kicked off with a video posted by YouTube channel Slayy Point. In the video, the presenters Abhyudaya and Gautami decided to explore the comments section on Indian YouTube channels. In the video titled Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD), they called out bizarre comments on YouTube videos. That’s when they stumbled upon a comment dropped in by a user named Binod Tharu. “Binod,” that’s what his comment read. Yes, just that single word. That particular comment Binod had a huge number of likes as well.

Twitter users sensed the situation’s potential and soon grabbed the opportunity to share all sorts of hilarious memes and comments using the name as the hashtag.

The Memes followed