Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has turned down an invitation from the Bangladesh board to take part in a triangular T20 series in December with Sri Lanka.

A PCB official informed that BCB wanted to host a tri-series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka as preparations for early next year’s T20 World Cup, but the PCB had to say as it wanted to manage the players’ workload.

“As it is, we have already allowed Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan NOCs for them to take part in the Big Bash League in Australia in December-January, while some other players like Fakhar Zaman are appearing in the Emirates International League,” he added.

He said that though Pakistan didn’t have any international commitments in December and January but a decision was already taken to allow players to take part in some leagues, especially the Big Bash.

He said Cricket Australia had wanted the availability of Pakistani players for the duration of the Big Bash when the NOCs were issued to the players.

He also pointed out that from February onwards Pakistan team has a heavy workload throughout 2026 with a number of test series of the World Test Championship and also the Pakistan Super League.