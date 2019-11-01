Srinagar: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expelled Friday its Rajya Sabha member Nazir Ahmad Laway for ‘anti-party activities’, after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, GC Murmu.

“The member of Rajya Sabha, Nazir Ahmed Laway, has been expelled from the basic membership of the party,” a PDP spokesman said in a statement here. The decision, he said, has been taken by the party leadership in view of Laway’s participation in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor in Srinagar undermining the party’s stand.

The spokesman also added that the participation of the MP was in contravention to the party’s stand regarding the current political situation and the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

This is not for the first time that Nazir Ahmed Laway has gone against the directives and instructions of the party, the spokesman said. Prior to this, Laway had abstained from voting against the triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha this year.

Laway did not respond to repeated telephone calls made by this agency.

PTI