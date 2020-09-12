Barbil: Residents of Serenda panchayat under Joda block of Keonjhar were in for a shock Friday after they found sacks of rice allegedly meant for distribution through PDS dumped in a ditch of the nearby forest.

14 sacks of rice are said to be of seven quintals. But it is not clear about who has dumped this rice and why.

Reports said, local residents informed the panchayat office about the rice sacks in the forest. But the panchayat authorities did not show promptness to enquire about the rice.

Locals alleged that there were irregularities in PDS rice distribution. When rice got rotten, those involved in the scam had dumped the rice in the forest to hide the truth, they said.

Locals said it was disturbing to see such a huge quantity of rice going waste whereas several people suffered without food due to the pandemic, and called for an investigation into the incident.

They said around 700 kg of rice was dumped in the forest while the district civil supplies department has not taken any steps in this regard.

Tehsildar Khirod Kumar Behera visited the spot and said there are 15 sacks of rice. The tehsildar has intimated the matter to the civil supplies officer concerned.

