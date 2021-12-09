Brasilia: Brazilian football legend Pele, who has been hospitalised for a colon tumor treatment, will be home in time to spend Christmas with his family, his daughter Kely Nascimento said Thursday.

The three-time World Cup winner was admitted to Sao Paulo’s Hospital Albert Einstein Wednesday. The hospital in its medical bulletin had said the 81-year-old was in a stable condition and would be discharged in the next few days.

“In two or three days he will be back home to enjoy Christmas,” his daughter Nascimento posted on Instagram on Thursday. “This was not a surprise. It was already scheduled and is part of the treatment,” she added.

Earlier in September, Pele had surgery to remove a colon tumor, with the hospital saying at the time that he would also need to have chemotherapy.

Regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele has suffered from a series of health issues in recent years. He had prostate surgery in 2015 after he was admitted to the hospital for the second time in six months, and he was admitted again for a urinary infection in 2019.

Pele is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games and one of only four players to have scored in four World Cup tournaments.