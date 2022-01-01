Nayagarh: Locals and various outfits of Ranpur block in Nayagarh district have alleged scam running in the social security scheme for the elderly, widows and differently abled people of their area.

It was alleged that some people of Champagad panchayat have been included in the pension scheme without official approval for their applications.

Over 50 people are being provided with pension since September keeping in view the panchayat elections, it was learnt. Locals have taken up the issue with the Ranpur BDO and filed a complaint in this regard at the Ranpur police station.

In the complaint, it was alleged that Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) has been distributing pension to these people, urging them to vote for the incumbent sarpanch.

Sapneswar Subudhi, an elderly person of Champagad, said that he had applied for old age pension. The PEO told him that his pension application has been approved and gave him an identity card, said the elderly man.

Subudhi has been receiving Rs 500 as pension since September. He alleged that the PEO also urged him to vote for the sarpanch.

“I was happy after receiving the pension. But I was unaware about the fact that the pension money I have been receiving is not paid by the government. The PEO has been doing illegalities. I have received pension for four months. When I enquired about the pension status in official records at the block office, my name was not there,” Subudhi wondred.

Same is the case with Purnachandra Parida, a local resident.

“Upon enquiring at the block office, only four people of our village turned out to be the beneficiaries of the pension scheme. I suspect after panchayat elections are over, we will not get the pension as our cases have not got official sanction,” Parida said.

Locals have demanded an investigation into such illegalities and action against the PEO. Contacted, sub-Collector Lagnajit Rout said that the alleged illegalities will be probed and action will be taken if the PEO is found involved in such irregularities.

