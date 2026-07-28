Kamakhyanagar: Tension flared up at the Kamakhyanagar block office in Dhenkanal district Monday after a group of people allegedly assaulted a Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) over the deletion of names from the beneficiary list under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The injured officer, identified as Prajyojyoti Biswal, PEO of Kadua panchayat, was overseeing the PMAY survey in Baunspal panchayat.

According to officials, residents from several villages in Baunspal panchayat had gathered at the block office to submit a complaint to the Block Development Officer (BDO), alleging that the names of many poor families had been removed from the housing scheme’s beneficiary list.

Officials said some protesters spotted Biswal at the office and began arguing with him before a few allegedly turned violent and brutally assaulted him.

Police reached the spot, rescued the officer and detained two alleged attackers.