Nabarangpur: Vigilance sleuths Sunday arrested a former panchayat extension officer (PEO) of Tarudihi panchayat, under Raighar block in the district, from Nabarangpur town on charges of misappropriation of government funds to the tune of over Rs 1 crore. The accused, identified as Surendra Bhatra, had earlier been suspended by the district Collector from the post following corruption allegations against him. After his arrest, Bhatra was taken to the SP offi ce at Jeypore in Koraput district for interrogation. Bhatra was the PEO of Kachrapara-3 and Parchipara zones in Tarudihi panchayat. His name cropped up when Raighar BDO Lakshmi Sagar Majhi lodged a complaint at Kundei police station alleging misappropriation of Rs 65 lakh government funds in Tarudihi panchayat. Bhatra was put under suspension subsequently.

Vigilance has accused Bhatra of misappropriating Rs 50 lakh government funds in two other panchayats; siphoning off over Rs 15 lakh sanctioned towards rice, development works, pension, CFC and SFC in Parchipara zone, and another Rs 35 lakh funds in Kacharapara-3 panchayat.