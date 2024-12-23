Rourkela: Rourkela police have launched ‘Operation Surakhya” to tackle habitual offenders and bolster public safety in the region. The operation aims to enhance surveillance on criminals using scientific and technical means, assuring citizens of a safer environment. Explaining the initiative’s purpose, Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitesh Wadhwani said, “Rourkela, as the industrial and cultural hub of western Odisha, faces a range of criminal activities, from property crimes like theft and robbery to organised crime such as interstate and inter-district drug trafficking. The expansive area of Rourkela police district, having porous borders with neighbouring states, allows habitual and hardened criminals to evade the police on occasion. Operation Surakhya sends a clear message that we are closely monitoring their movements and activities.” The operation is focused on a series of measures to strengthen the surveillance of habitual offenders and reduce crime rates. These include identification and monitoring of offenders, maintaining photographic and fingerprint database, regular surveillance and attendance checks, legal action against offenders, cross-border surveillance, execution of warrants, and public engagement. “Through these efforts, we aim to reduce property crimes, improve vigilance, and create a stronger sense of security and alertness among the public,” SP Wadhwani added.

Currently, around 1,340 habitual offenders have been identified, with 60 profiled and under surveillance. The exercise is ongoing in a mission mode, with plans to profile all habitual offenders by the end of January 2025, he said.