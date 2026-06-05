By Bruhaspati Samal

Every month, millions of Indians silently fight a battle that never makes headlines. A pensioner worries whether his monthly pension will cover rising medical expenses. A government employee struggles to balance school fees, rent and household bills.

A worker discovers that the same wage buys less food and fewer necessities than it did a year ago. For them, inflation is not an economic term; it is a daily reality that determines the quality of life, dignity and financial security.

It is against this backdrop that India proposes to replace the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) with the Producer Price Index (PPI). Economists regard the move as a step towards global best practices. While the reform has technical merits, an important question remains: will it strengthen the protection of ordinary citizens or gradually shift attention away from the inflation they actually experience? To answer this, it is necessary to understand the difference between WPI, PPI and the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The WPI measures changes in the prices of goods sold at the wholesale level.

It mainly tracks commodities and man ufactured products before they reach consumers. However, WPI has limitations because it largely excludes services and does not fully capture inflation at different stages of production.

The proposed PPI is more comprehensive. It measures price changes from the perspective of producers and includes both input and output prices. It aims to track inflation across the production chain and eventually covers services such as banking, insurance, transport and telecommunications. From a policymaker’s perspective, this is undoubtedly useful.

Yet there is a crucial distinction that must not be ignored. The inflation experienced by producers is not the same as the inflation experienced by citizens. A steel manufacturer worries about iron ore prices. A cement company tracks coal costs. A transport operator monitors diesel expenses. These are legitimate concerns.

However, ordinary families do not purchase iron ore, coal or industrial chemicals. Their lives are affected by the prices of food, rent, education, healthcare, electricity and transportation. This is where the CPI becomes indispensable which measures the cost of living faced by households. It reflects the prices that consumers actually pay.

Every employee and worker and every household depends on the preservation of purchasing power. Economic growth has little meaning if wages fail to keep pace with living costs. A nation cannot celebrate rising production figures while families struggle to afford nutritious food, quality education and essential healthcare.

There is also a broader concern. Sta tistics must refl ect the reali ties of people’s lives. If official attention increasingly focuses on producer inflation while households face rising living costs, a disconnect may emerge between economic reports and everyday experience.

Citizens may be told that inflation is under control while their monthly budgets tell a different story. India certainly needs modern economic tools. The introduction of PPI can improve inflation forecasting, strengthen policy making and align the country with international standards.

These are worthy objectives. But modernisation must never weaken the protection available to citizens. The country should adopt PPI as a better measure of producer infl ation while pre serving CPI as the foundation of wage protection, pension protection, Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief.

The two indices serve different purposes. One measures the pressures faced by producers; the other measures the burdens carried by people. As India embraces this reform, policymakers must remember that economic statistics are not ends in themselves.

Their purpose is to safeguard human welfare. The success of any inflation framework should be judged not merely by technical sophistication but by its ability to protect the purchasing power of citizens. The true wealth of a nation is not found in economic charts or statistical tables. It is found in the confidence of a worker returning home after a day’s labour, in the dignity of a pensioner who can afford essential medicines, in the security of an employee planning a child’s future and in the resilience of ordinary families striving to live with self-respect.

Let India modernize its inflation measurement system. Let it adopt the best practices of the world. But amid the fascination with new indices and complex formulas, let us never forget that numbers may describe an economy, but people give it life.

Whenever a choice arises between statistical convenience and social justice, the nation must stand firmly on the side of its citizens and place people before price indices.

The writer is a service union representative and a columnist.