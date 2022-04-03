Malkangiri: With prices of petroleum products showing no signs of abatement, people in Padia block of this district are heading to Chhattisgarh where fuel is available at a lesser price than that of the district.

The prices of petrol and diesel are on constant rise in Malkangiri district since the last 10 days.

Sunday, things came to such a pass that the prices of petrol and diesel available in Malkangiri district surpassed the prices of fuel that is available in Delhi and Mumbai.

The price of petrol and diesel available in Malkangiri is also the highest in the whole state. The daily rise in petrol and diesel prices has also resulted in price rise of vegetables and other kitchen essentials.

After further rise in price Sunday, petrol now costs Rs 115.90 per litre and diesel Rs 105.48 in the district headquarters of Malkangiri.

Moreover, the prices of essential products were also rising with an increase in fuel prices.

However, petrol is available at Rs 110 per litre in Sukma of neighbouring Chhattisgarh which is around Rs 5 less than what is available in Malkangiri.

As a result, people in Padia block are flocking to Dornapal in Sukma district to fill their vehicles with petrol and diesel.

Notably, the Dornapal area in Sukma district is just three km from the block headquarters of Padia block.

PNN