Jaleswar: Thousands of people in eight panchayats in Balasore district have lost their sleep after a herd of over 100 elephants from Jharkhand crossed the Mayurbhanj borders and entered Raibania Monday.

Meanwhile, the forest officials have shifted the people of Ambutumba village to safer places. The animals have been unleashing a reign of terror in Raibania by damaging crops and houses.

The animals passed through Muruda and Rasgobindapur Sunday night and were holed up at Amarda, Harinashola and Duarshuni forests.

Later, they came on road at Gokundi and Kakabandha where they stayed for hours Monday evening.

The forest officials tried to drive them away, but were partially successful.

The entry of Jharkhand jumbos has struck terror among the people living in Khuada, Raibania, Kalika, Shyamnagar, Olmara, and Sardarbandh panchayats.

Reports said the elephant menace has been continuing since March. Till date, the animals have damaged 30 houses in the area.

Farmers were worried over protection of their paddy crop in fields and at their stockyards.

Forest officials and elephant protection squads have been keeping a watch on the movement of the animals at various places. They are trying to drive the animals towards West Bengal.