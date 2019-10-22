There are many countries in the world, whose peculiar laws surprise people. One such country is Turkmenistan, where many things are banned.

Taking photographs of important government buildings is strictly prohibited. The citizens of this country have to adhere to strong censorship laws.

Turkmenistan used to be a part of the Soviet Union, but October 27, 1991, it became independent following the dissolution of the USSR.

It is covered by the Karakum Desert sand and has an average annual precipitation of only 12 mm (0.47 in).

Located in Central Asia, it is bordered by Kazakhstan to the northwest, Uzbekistan to the north and east, Afghanistan to the southeast, Iran to the south and southwest, and the Caspian Sea to the west. Ashgabat is the capital and largest city. The population of the country is 5.6 million, the lowest of the Central Asian republics and one of the most sparsely populated in Asia.

Agriculture and animal husbandry is the main occupation of the people in this country with a population of about 57.6 lakhs (2017).

You will be surprised to know that people here like Indian movies a lot and will always humming songs of Hindi films. Children are also taught Hindi in many schools here.

The first President of Turkmenistan was Saparmurat Niyazov. He emerged as a dictator, as he was the only candidate in the country for the Presidential election. In 1994, 99.9 per cent of the people of the country voted to extend his tenure to 10 years in view of his good work. As long as Niyazov was president, his own pictures and sculptures were seen in buildings all over the country. Presently the president is Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow but the situation here is still like it was in Niyazov.